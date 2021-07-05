Houston takes on Seattle after 4 straight ties

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Houston Dynamo (3-3-6) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (7-0-5)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -225, Houston +527, Draw +359; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces Seattle after playing to a draw in four straight games.

The Sounders went 11-5-6 overall a season ago while going 8-1-3 at home. Seattle scored 52 goals last season, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago, averaging 1.3 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo (injured), Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Stefan Frei (injured).

Houston: Ethan Bartlow (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.