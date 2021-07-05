ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

02-05-06-20-36, Lucky Ball: 11

(two, five, six, twenty, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Pick 3 Day

3-8-0

(three, eight, zero)

Pick 3 Night

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

Pick 4 Day

8-4-3-8

(eight, four, three, eight)

Pick 4 Night

6-7-4-2

(six, seven, four, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Weekly Grand

11-19-25-26-31

(eleven, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one)