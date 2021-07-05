ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Monday:Lucky For Life
02-05-06-20-36, Lucky Ball: 11
(two, five, six, twenty, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: eleven)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $82 millionPick 3 Day
3-8-0
(three, eight, zero)Pick 3 Night
0-5-0
(zero, five, zero)Pick 4 Day
8-4-3-8
(eight, four, three, eight)Pick 4 Night
6-7-4-2
(six, seven, four, two)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $113 millionWeekly Grand
11-19-25-26-31
(eleven, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Comments