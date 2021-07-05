Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

APARTMENTS FIRE

Portland apartment complex fire kills 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people died a fire at an apartment complex in Portand, Oregon. KOIN reports firefighters arrived to find two apartment buildings on fire in northeastern Portland around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Sara Boone said there were power lines coming down while crews worked to extinguish the flames and at the peak, there were about 120 fire personnel at the scene. Boone said the apartment complex did not have a sprinkler system.

WESTERN DROUGHT-FARMERS VS FISH

Water crisis reaches boiling point on Oregon-California line

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California state line. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem. The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making. But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

BC-SCI-SUMMER-HEAT-TRENDS

Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights

An Associated Press analysis shows that the recent heat wave struck places that are warming up faster than other parts of the United States. Federal weather data since 1990 show that during the summer, the West is heating up more than elsewhere. So the Northwest heat wave is not as surprising as it looks. The AP analysis also finds that in the West daytime highs are rising faster, producing those triple digit stunners. But in the East, nighttime lows are getting warmer faster than daytime highs are. And experts say nighttime cooling is needed for the body to recover from daytime heat.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon hits 70% COVID vaccination milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the state reached the vaccination goal through the efforts of more than 660 vaccination sites, operated by health care providers, community based organizations, Tribal partners, health authorities, pharmacies, volunteers, the Oregon National Guard and retired healthcare workers. Earlier this week, after more than 15 months of restrictions, Oregon fully reopened — lifting mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity limits. There are some exceptions, including federal rules; masks will still be required at airports, on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

DETECTIVE SHOOTS MAN

Police: Driver shot by detective after ramming patrol car

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old Salem man was shot by police after officers tried to make contact with him in connection with a shooting investigation. Oregon State Police said in a news release Friday that around 7:15 p.m. Thursday Salem officers investigating a shooting tried to stop a motorist they believed was involved. Police say the motorist fled and rammed a Salem patrol car. Police say detective Erick Hernandez fired at the vehicle, which was then stopped. Police say the driver, Erfinson Bossy, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Police say a passenger in the car fled. Hernandez is on administrative leave during an investigation.

HEAT WAVE-DOUGHNUT SHOP-FIRINGS

Employees at Portland’s Voodoo Doughnut fired after walkout

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three employees at the famous Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon, were reportedly fired this week after they walked out during the Pacific Northwest heat wave. The Oregonian/Oregon Live reports that on-duty staff walked out of the shop Sunday afternoon, and planned to return to work Tuesday. That’s according to a statement from Doughnut Workers United, which had unsuccessfully attempted to unionize staff at the location earlier this year. A Voodoo Doughnut spokesperson declined to discuss the firings but said the store was air-conditioned and measures were taken to address the heat, including providing employees extended or additional breaks, and shifting production to early morning and late evening hours.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Oregon gov. invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for wildfire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — For the second time in a week, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Actin order to get resources to a new fire burning in Wasco County. The governor’s declaration late Thursday allows for the state fire marshal to mobilize firefighters to assist local resources battling the fire. The Sunset Valley Fire, which is near The Dalles and is estimated to be 987 acres, was first reported around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.