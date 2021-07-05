Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MINK

Oregon requiring ranchers to vaccinate mink against COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRE

Central Washington wildfire causes evacuations

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in central Washington near East Wenatchee burned 1,000 acres Sunday evening and autorities said it was threatening homes. The Seattle Times reports the Batterman fire began around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, and by 3:30 p.m. State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state fire officials to mobilize and help local firefighters from Douglas County Fire Districts 1 and 2 in battling the fire. Some homes were evacuated.

FATAL PLANE CRASH

Washington state couple dies in western Montana plane crash

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A couple from Washington state have died in a plane crash in western Montana. The National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about nine miles southwest of the Missoula airport, shortly after takeoff. Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott says the victims were 42-year-old Brian J. Makar and 43-year-old Carrie R. Makar of Burien, Washington. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. Federal Aviation Administration records say the plane involved was a single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172.

AP-US-AMAZON-BEZOS

Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos hands over CEO role

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as CEO of the company he started out of his Seattle garage in 1995. Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, is replacing him. The company announced the change in February. Bezos takes over the role of executive chair, with plans to focus on new products and initiatives. Jassy inherits the helm of a $1.7 trillion company that benefited greatly from the pandemic. But he does face challenges, including growing calls for tighter regulation on tech giants.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-US-CANADA-BORDER

People along the US-Canadian border await word of reopening

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — It’s high summer along the border between the United States and Canada and people on both sides are wondering when the two governments will ease border-crossing restrictions imposed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With increasing vaccination rates and dropping infection rates, many are annoyed the two governments haven’t laid out detailed plans to fully reopen the border. U.S. tourism officials estimate the closure costs about $1.5 billion a month. People with family and friends on the other side cannot cross easily. Starting Monday, Canada is easing its restrictions somewhat, allowing its fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents to enter without a two-week quarantine.

BC-SCI-SUMMER-HEAT-TRENDS

Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights

An Associated Press analysis shows that the recent heat wave struck places that are warming up faster than other parts of the United States. Federal weather data since 1990 show that during the summer, the West is heating up more than elsewhere. So the Northwest heat wave is not as surprising as it looks. The AP analysis also finds that in the West daytime highs are rising faster, producing those triple digit stunners. But in the East, nighttime lows are getting warmer faster than daytime highs are. And experts say nighttime cooling is needed for the body to recover from daytime heat.

BOOMING INLAND NORTHWEST

Spokane-Coeur d’Alene housing market booming, prices rising

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Observers say the real estate boom in the Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built, and prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. In May, the Wall Street Journal/realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index ranked Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, part of this combined metropolitan statistical area, as having the fastest-rising home prices in the nation. Spokane County came in at No. 5. Spokane County’s median home price in May was $375,000, 29% greater than the $289,900 median in May 2020.

TOTEM POLE REMOVAL

Inauthentic totem pole to be removed from Tacoma park

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A 72-foot-tall totem pole erected more than a century ago as a tourist attraction in western Washington but that has no connection with local tribes will be removed. The News Tribune reports that the totem pole at Firefighter’s Park in Tacoma will be removed in about a month following a decision by the Tacoma City Council on Tuesday. The totem pole erected in 1903 by local businessmen was meant to compete for tourists with a totem pole in Seattle. Two anonymous artists carved the totem pole in Tacoma at a lumberyard on Vashon Island.

FATAL LIGHT RAIL INCIDENT

1 dead, 1 hurt after becoming trapped under light rail train

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle fire officials say one person died and another was critically injured after they became trapped underneath a Seattle light rail train. The Seattle Fire Department said on Twitter at about 6:40 p.m. Friday that two people were being extricated from under the train near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street in the Columbia City neighborhood. Shortly before 7 p.m. fire officials said the people were quickly freed but that one person had died and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. No further information was immediately released.