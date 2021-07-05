AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Jul. 05.

Tuesday, Jul. 06 9:30 AM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici tours under construction behavioral resource center in Portland, OR – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici tours the building site for Multnomah County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center with Multnomah County, OR, Chair Deborah Kafoury

Location: 333 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://bonamici.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBonamici

Contacts: Ali Mayeda, Office of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, ali.mayeda@mail.house.gov, 1 503 469 6010