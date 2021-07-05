WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
2-9-6
(two, nine, six)Hit 5
10-27-29-41-42
(ten, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $105,000Keno
03-04-05-13-14-17-18-21-22-32-33-47-52-53-55-58-60-72-76-79
(three, four, five, thirteen, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, seventy-two, seventy-six, seventy-nine)Lotto
04-05-12-13-27-48
(four, five, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3.8 millionMatch 4
02-14-15-24
(two, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $82 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
