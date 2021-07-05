AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jul. 05.

Tuesday, Jul. 06 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing

Location: Virtual Event

Tuesday, Jul. 06 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:30 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Tuesday, Jul. 06 10:45 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits Bieker Boats, 619 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA (10:45 AM PDT), hosts press event, Guemes Island Ferry Terminal, 500 I Avenue, Anacortes (11:45 AM PDT), tours the new A-Dock, Port of Anacortes, 100 Commercial Ave, Anacortes (1:45 PM PDT), and visits Allen Elementary School to discuss summer programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County, 17145 Cook Rd, Bow, WA (3:00 PM PDT)

Location: 1013 Simonson Pl, Camano, WA

Tuesday, Jul. 06 – Thursday, Jul. 08 100th Washington Men’s Amateur Championship

Location: Gold Mountain Golf Club, 7263 W Belfair Valley Rd, Bremerton, WA

Wednesday, Jul. 07 10:30 AM King County Executive Constantine announces new grand program for small businesses – King County Executive Dow Constantine launches a new COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant program for owners who operate or serve in the unincorporated areas of King County

Location: Aroma Coffee Co., 33429 Redmond-Fall City Rd SE, Fall City, WA

