Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say fireworks could be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a former church and the house next door in Battle Ground, Washington. The Columbian reports that Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched around 2:24 a.m. Monday to the old Cherry Grove Church after a neighbor called to report he’d heard an explosion. When crews arrived, they found flames in the steeple and attic of the church, according to Fire Chief John Nohr. Crews couldn’t get onto the property or inside the church to extinguish the flames because of heavy clutter in the surrounding yard, including hundreds of mannequins. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office recovered video that appears to show someone driving up to the old church and shooting something flammable at the building, potentially fireworks.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people died a fire at an apartment complex in Portand, Oregon. KOIN reports firefighters arrived to find two apartment buildings on fire in northeastern Portland around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Sara Boone said there were power lines coming down while crews worked to extinguish the flames and at the peak, there were about 120 fire personnel at the scene. Boone said the apartment complex did not have a sprinkler system.