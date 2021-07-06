Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said it has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. The Pentagon said in a statement that: “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps.” The statement did not directly mention that the Pentagon faced extended legal challenges by Amazon. Amazon argued that the Microsoft award was tainted by politics, particularly then-President Donald Trump’s antagonism toward Amazon’s chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos.

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A woman is dead after a shooting inside Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue and a suspected shooter is in custody. Officers responded to the tavern shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police a woman had been shot, and the suspect fled the area. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department gave the woman first aid when the scene was clear, but the woman died. Investigators say the suspect entered the business and opened fire. A 34-year-old man was arrested in Bellevue shortly before midnight following a manhunt.

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in Central Washington has grown to 7,900 acres of land and authorities have called for additional evacuations. The “Batterman fire” near East Wenatchee started Sunday afternoon and was only 10 percent contained Monday. More local crews are heading to Douglas County to help in the effort. Level three, “go now” evacuations have been expanded adding the North Side of Batterman Road to Rock Island Grade. Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenburg says the extra resources coming in and the quick response by local agencies are helping firefighting efforts.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection with at least four incidents in which concrete rocks were hurled at passing vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 during the overnight hours. KOMO reports the man was being held at the King County Jail, where he is facing charges of second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief. According to the patrol, troopers were called to I-5 southbound near Federal Way, Washington,shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The patrol said they could not connect the man who was arrested to the other incidents of motorists being targeted by rocks and other debris that have been reported in the downtown Seattle area.