Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer was unable to corroborate an allegation that a racial comment was directed at Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara during a game against Minnesota United. Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said after Portland’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota on June 26 that a “discriminatory word” had been used by a Loons player toward Chara, who is Black and from Colombia. The league said its investigation included interviews with players and the official. It also examined all video and audio from the match. Minnesota United has issued a statement reiterating its commitment to “inclusion, equality and respect.”