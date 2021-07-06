ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

13-18-22-40-44

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-two, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $1.07 million

Mega Millions

18-47-63-68-69, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

(eighteen, forty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Pick 3 Day

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

Pick 3 Night

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

Pick 4 Day

2-0-7-6

(two, zero, seven, six)

Pick 4 Night

2-5-0-7

(two, five, zero, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $113 million

Weekly Grand

05-06-22-26-31

(five, six, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-one)