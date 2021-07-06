Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Grizzly bear attacks, kills camper in western Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Authorities say a grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in western Montana early Tuesday. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear had wandered into the campsite a couple of times before the fatal attack. Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon says the attack happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. in the area of Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena. Sheriff Gavin Roselles says a team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists has been assembled in the town to track down the bear. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Oregon requiring ranchers to vaccinate mink against COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

Rare wolverine caught on Utah neighborhood doorbell camera

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Wildlife officials say a rare animal spotted in a Utah neighborhood is likely on the move in search of a new place to live. The Salt Lake Tribune reports a home doorbell camera caught the wolverine on video Thursday in west Layton about 15 miles west of Salt Lake City. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officials believe it’s the same animal seen on nearby Antelope Island in early May. Wolverines have been spotted in Utah only six times. The last time before this year was in 2016. Wolverines look like a combination of a skunk and bear and can reach 40 pounds.

Silver Creek Preserve closed to fishing due to heat

KETCHUM, Idaho (AP) — The Nature Conservancy has closed its Silver Creek Preserve in central Idaho to fishing due to low water levels and extreme heat. The Idaho Mountain Express reports that the group announced the closure on Thursday evening. The preserve is one of the most popular trout fishing destinations in the region. The Nature Conservancy says water temperatures recently hit 73 degrees. Warm water means less dissolved oxygen for fish. The group says closing the preserve to fishing will reduce stress on fish when they are experiencing prolonged stressful conditions. There is no estimate for when fishing might be allowed again.

Spokane-Coeur d’Alene housing market booming, prices rising

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Observers say the real estate boom in the Spokane, Washington, metropolitan area is a numbers problem. Far too many people are moving in, far too few homes are being built, and prices have skyrocketed to unprecedented levels. In May, the Wall Street Journal/realtor.com Emerging Housing Markets Index ranked Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, part of this combined metropolitan statistical area, as having the fastest-rising home prices in the nation. Spokane County came in at No. 5. Spokane County’s median home price in May was $375,000, 29% greater than the $289,900 median in May 2020.