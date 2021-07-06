Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FIRE-INVESTIGATION

Investigation afer former church destroyed by blaze

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say fireworks could be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a former church and the house next door in Battle Ground, Washington. The Columbian reports that Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched around 2:24 a.m. Monday to the old Cherry Grove Church after a neighbor called to report he’d heard an explosion. When crews arrived, they found flames in the steeple and attic of the church, according to Fire Chief John Nohr. Crews couldn’t get onto the property or inside the church to extinguish the flames because of heavy clutter in the surrounding yard, including hundreds of mannequins. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office recovered video that appears to show someone driving up to the old church and shooting something flammable at the building, potentially fireworks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MINK

Oregon requiring ranchers to vaccinate mink against COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.

APARTMENTS FIRE

Portland apartment complex fire kills 2

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people died a fire at an apartment complex in Portand, Oregon. KOIN reports firefighters arrived to find two apartment buildings on fire in northeastern Portland around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Fire Chief Sara Boone said there were power lines coming down while crews worked to extinguish the flames and at the peak, there were about 120 fire personnel at the scene. Boone said the apartment complex did not have a sprinkler system.

WESTERN DROUGHT-FARMERS VS FISH

Water crisis reaches boiling point on Oregon-California line

TULELAKE, Calif. (AP) — Extreme drought is tearing apart communities in a massive river basin that spans the Oregon-California state line. The U.S. government stopped irrigation to hundreds of farmers for the first time in history. And Native American tribes along the 257-mile Klamath River are watching fish species hover closer to extinction. Dried-up wildlife refuges are also symptoms of an unraveling ecosystem. The situation is attracting anti-government activists trying to politicize a water crisis generations in the making. But irrigators in need of federal assistance fear any ties to far-right activism could taint their image.

BC-SCI-SUMMER-HEAT-TRENDS

Summer swelter trend: West gets hotter days, East hot nights

An Associated Press analysis shows that the recent heat wave struck places that are warming up faster than other parts of the United States. Federal weather data since 1990 show that during the summer, the West is heating up more than elsewhere. So the Northwest heat wave is not as surprising as it looks. The AP analysis also finds that in the West daytime highs are rising faster, producing those triple digit stunners. But in the East, nighttime lows are getting warmer faster than daytime highs are. And experts say nighttime cooling is needed for the body to recover from daytime heat.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon hits 70% COVID vaccination milestone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has reached the milestone of 70% of adults having received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say the state reached the vaccination goal through the efforts of more than 660 vaccination sites, operated by health care providers, community based organizations, Tribal partners, health authorities, pharmacies, volunteers, the Oregon National Guard and retired healthcare workers. Earlier this week, after more than 15 months of restrictions, Oregon fully reopened — lifting mask requirements, physical distancing and capacity limits. There are some exceptions, including federal rules; masks will still be required at airports, on public transportation and in healthcare settings.

DETECTIVE SHOOTS MAN

Police: Driver shot by detective after ramming patrol car

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old Salem man was shot by police after officers tried to make contact with him in connection with a shooting investigation. Oregon State Police said in a news release Friday that around 7:15 p.m. Thursday Salem officers investigating a shooting tried to stop a motorist they believed was involved. Police say the motorist fled and rammed a Salem patrol car. Police say detective Erick Hernandez fired at the vehicle, which was then stopped. Police say the driver, Erfinson Bossy, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Police say a passenger in the car fled. Hernandez is on administrative leave during an investigation.