Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-PENTAGON-JEDI-CONTRACT

Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said it has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. The Pentagon said in a statement that: “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps.” The statement did not directly mention that the Pentagon faced extended legal challenges by Amazon. Amazon argued that the Microsoft award was tainted by politics, particularly then-President Donald Trump’s antagonism toward Amazon’s chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos.

FATAL SHOOTING-BELLEVUE

Woman fatally shot in Bellevue tavern; man in custody

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A woman is dead after a shooting inside Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue and a suspected shooter is in custody. Officers responded to the tavern shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told police a woman had been shot, and the suspect fled the area. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department gave the woman first aid when the scene was clear, but the woman died. Investigators say the suspect entered the business and opened fire. A 34-year-old man was arrested in Bellevue shortly before midnight following a manhunt.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRE

More evacuations as wildfire in Central Washington grows

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in Central Washington has grown to 7,900 acres of land and authorities have called for additional evacuations. The “Batterman fire” near East Wenatchee started Sunday afternoon and was only 10 percent contained Monday. More local crews are heading to Douglas County to help in the effort. Level three, “go now” evacuations have been expanded adding the North Side of Batterman Road to Rock Island Grade. Deputy State Fire Marshal Robert Wittenburg says the extra resources coming in and the quick response by local agencies are helping firefighting efforts.

INTERSTATE ROCK THROWING

State Patrol: Man arrested for throwing rocks on I-5

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection with at least four incidents in which concrete rocks were hurled at passing vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 during the overnight hours. KOMO reports the man was being held at the King County Jail, where he is facing charges of second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief. According to the patrol, troopers were called to I-5 southbound near Federal Way, Washington,shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday. The patrol said they could not connect the man who was arrested to the other incidents of motorists being targeted by rocks and other debris that have been reported in the downtown Seattle area.

FIRE-INVESTIGATION

Investigation afer former church destroyed by blaze

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say fireworks could be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a former church and the house next door in Battle Ground, Washington. The Columbian reports that Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched around 2:24 a.m. Monday to the old Cherry Grove Church after a neighbor called to report he’d heard an explosion. When crews arrived, they found flames in the steeple and attic of the church, according to Fire Chief John Nohr. Crews couldn’t get onto the property or inside the church to extinguish the flames because of heavy clutter in the surrounding yard, including hundreds of mannequins. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office recovered video that appears to show someone driving up to the old church and shooting something flammable at the building, potentially fireworks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MINK

Oregon requiring ranchers to vaccinate mink against COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.

WASHINGTON WILDFIRE

Central Washington wildfire causes evacuations

EAST WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in central Washington near East Wenatchee burned 1,000 acres Sunday evening and autorities said it was threatening homes. The Seattle Times reports the Batterman fire began around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, and by 3:30 p.m. State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized state fire officials to mobilize and help local firefighters from Douglas County Fire Districts 1 and 2 in battling the fire. Some homes were evacuated.

FATAL PLANE CRASH

Washington state couple dies in western Montana plane crash

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A couple from Washington state have died in a plane crash in western Montana. The National Transportation Safety Board says the airplane crashed Thursday afternoon about nine miles southwest of the Missoula airport, shortly after takeoff. Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott says the victims were 42-year-old Brian J. Makar and 43-year-old Carrie R. Makar of Burien, Washington. The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash. Federal Aviation Administration records say the plane involved was a single-engine, four-seat Cessna 172.

AP-US-AMAZON-BEZOS

Amazon begins new chapter as Bezos hands over CEO role

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has officially stepped down as CEO of the company he started out of his Seattle garage in 1995. Andy Jassy, the head of Amazon’s cloud-computing business, is replacing him. The company announced the change in February. Bezos takes over the role of executive chair, with plans to focus on new products and initiatives. Jassy inherits the helm of a $1.7 trillion company that benefited greatly from the pandemic. But he does face challenges, including growing calls for tighter regulation on tech giants.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.