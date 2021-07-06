Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:50 p.m.

SPORTS

OLY-ATH-RICHARDSON NO RELAY

Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was not on the Olympic roster released Tuesday by USA Track and Field, a decision that means the American champion’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race. By Eddie Pells and Pat Graham. SENT: 630 words. With AP photos.

BBN DODGERS REED

MIAMI — Right-hander Jake Reed was called up by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and could make his major league debut as his wife Janie Reed prepares to play outfield for the U.S. at the Olympics. SENT: 280 words.

IN BRIEF

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE: Oregon heat death toll tops 100

PHIL PENNY KNIGHT UNIVERSITY DONATION: University receives second $500M gift from Nike co-founder.

FIRE EVACUATIONS: Evacuations ordered due to wildfire east of Roseburg.

NEVADA FATAL OREGON MAN: DUI suspected in crash that killed Oregon man in Carson City.

