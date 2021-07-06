WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
9-7-1
(nine, seven, one)Hit 5
02-14-21-29-38
(two, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000Keno
03-05-07-10-11-22-25-27-34-37-38-41-46-48-51-64-66-71-72-74
(three, five, seven, ten, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-one, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four)Match 4
05-14-22-24
(five, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four)Mega Millions
18-47-63-68-69, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(eighteen, forty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $82 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
