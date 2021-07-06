AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jul. 06.

Tuesday, Jul. 06 8:30 AM GOP Rep. Dan Newhouse’s public schedule – Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse tours Chuck Austin Place Veterans Housing and Services Center construction site with Yakima Housing Authority Executive Director Lowel Krueger, Housing Authority Office, 810 N 6th Ave, Yakima, WA (8:40 AM PDT); holds a meeting with Yakima Gang Unit Task Force members, including Police Chief Matt Murray, Yakima District Office, 402 E Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA (10:30 AM PDT); and meets Heritage University President Dr Andrew Sund and DACA students, Heritage University, 3240 Fort Rd, Toppenish, WA (3:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://newhouse.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepNewhouse

Contacts: Amanda Fitzmorris, Office of Rep. Dan Newhouse, Amanda.Fitzmorris@mail.house.gov

Media are invited to attend this event. Please RSVP to Amanda Fitzmorris (Amanda.Fitzmorris@mail.house.gov

Tuesday, Jul. 06 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/

Tuesday, Jul. 06 9:30 AM Seattle City Council meetings – Seattle City Council remote meetings, including briefing (9:30 AM PDT) and regular meeting (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/

Tuesday, Jul. 06 10:45 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen visits Bieker Boats, 619 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA (10:45 AM PDT), hosts press event, Guemes Island Ferry Terminal, 500 I Avenue, Anacortes (11:45 AM PDT), tours the new A-Dock, Port of Anacortes, 100 Commercial Ave, Anacortes (1:45 PM PDT), and visits Allen Elementary School to discuss summer programs at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Skagit County, 17145 Cook Rd, Bow, WA (3:00 PM PDT)

Location: 1013 Simonson Pl, Camano, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

Tuesday, Jul. 06 – Thursday, Jul. 08 100th Washington Men’s Amateur Championship

Location: Gold Mountain Golf Club, 7263 W Belfair Valley Rd, Bremerton, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wagolf.org, https://twitter.com/PlayWAGolf

Contacts: Tom Cade, Washington Golf, communications@wagolf.org, 1 253 214 2918

Wednesday, Jul. 07 9:00 AM Dem Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene attend transit center groundbreaking ceremony in Everett, WA – Democratic Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Community Transit’s Everett operations base, 7000 Hardeson Road, Everett, WA (9:00 AM PDT) * Rep. Larsen also tours Washington State University Internal Medicine Residency Program (1:30 PM PDT) and Providence Behavioral Health Urgent Care (2:15 PM EDT), both at Providence Regional Medical Center, 1275 Colby Avenue Everett, WA

Location: Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

Wednesday, Jul. 07 10:30 AM King County Executive Constantine announces new grand program for small businesses – King County Executive Dow Constantine launches a new COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant program for owners who operate or serve in the unincorporated areas of King County

Location: Aroma Coffee Co., 33429 Redmond-Fall City Rd SE, Fall City, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Jerry Pionk, King County, WA, JPionk@kingcounty.gov

UPDATED EVENT: Wednesday, Jul. 07 8:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks at fundraiser for Ohio 11th Congressional District candidate Nina Turner – Democratic Ohio 11th Congressional District candidate Nina Turner’s campaign holds a virtual fundraising event with speakers including Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, and actor Ray Fisher, plus performances from Stephanie Anne Johnson and Andre Cymone

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://ninaturner.com/

Contacts: Nina Turner for Congress, press@ninaturner.com

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/sntjuly7

