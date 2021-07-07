Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eleven candidates have now filed paperwork with the state indicating a run for Idaho governor in 2022, making for a crowded Republican ballot. The Idaho Press reports the Republican incumbent, Gov. Brad Little, hasn’t yet announced his reelection plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising. Those running as Republicans include current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, Ed Humphreys of Eagle, Lisa Marie of Boise, Chris Hammond of Lewiston, Jeff Cotton of Boise and Cody Usabel of Meridian. Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa has filed to run as a Democrat, and John Dionne of Boise and Robert Dempsey of Paul are unaffiliated candidates.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho law enforcement officials say high housing prices are making it difficult to attract police officers. Coeur d’Alene Police Capt. Dave Hagar tells the Coeur d’Alene Press that low crime rates and an outdoor lifestyle are big draws but that skyrocketing housing prices are turning people away. The Coeur d’Alene Association of Realtors says the median residential home sale price was $476,000 in March. That’s a 47% increase from a year ago. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris says his agency has recruited new hires only to have them decline the job after discovering they can’t afford housing.

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a western Montana town early Tuesday. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear had wandered into the campsite a couple of times before the fatal attack. The pre-dawn attack happened in Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena. A team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists assisted by a crew aboard a helicopter were trying to track down the bear. They planned to kill it if they could find it. The victim’s identity was not immediately released and further circumstances surrounding the attack were under investigation.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.