Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has upheld renter protections passed by the Seattle City Council in 2017, finding that they are a reasonable approach for reducing housing discrimination. The protections, enshrined in the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, prohibit most landlords from inquiring about the criminal history of renters or prospective renters. The city said it was trying to reduce barriers to housing for people with criminal records and to reduce discrimination in housing, because people of color are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system. A group of landlords sued in 2018, claiming violations of their property and free-speech rights. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour ruled in favor of the city on Tuesday.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from a record-smashing heat wave last weekend topped 100 Tuesday while Gov. Kate Brown issued directives meant to protect people from extreme heat in the future. Of the 107 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans, and they died alone. On Tuesday, Brown directed agencies to complete a review to determine how the state can improve its response efforts and outcomes. She also directed Oregon OHSA to enact emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon says it will start the second phase of building on the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact campus after receiving another $500 million donation. The Register-Guard reports the first phase of the new campus started in 2016 — after the first half-a-billion dollar gift from the Nike co-founder and his wife — with a science building. Phase two will pay for a second building for “bioengineering and applied science research building to support expanded research programs and facilities,” according to the University of Oregon. The focus of the new campus is to translate scientific discoveries into advances in healthcare and other fields.

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations because of a wildfire east of Roseburg. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after noon on Tuesday that people in homes, recreation areas and businesses on Oregon Highway 138 between mile marker 43 east to Eagle Rock Campground should leave the area immediately The highway is closed in that area. Officials say the Jack Creek Fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Monday and grew quickly because of the steep terrain, abundance of fuels and inaccessibility. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday afternoon invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which makes more state resources available to fight the fire.