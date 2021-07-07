Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage. The Spokesman Review reports 63-year-old Kent Kimberling of Garfield has been in Spokane County Jail custody since January 2020. In August 2019, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms discovered the unregistered destructive device. Kimberling pleaded guilty in March to possession of an unregistered destructive device. Investigators went to Kimberling’s home to conduct a welfare check and found the cannon, which was found to be operational. The bore of the cannon was measured to be 1 ¼ inches, greater than the ½ inch bore permissible under federal law.

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Friends, family, and coworkers will honor the life of a correctional officer who died of COVID-19 with a memorial service Wednesday in Hoquiam. Gabe Forrest died in June from COVID-19. The state considers it a “line of duty” death. Forrest is the third Department of Corrections officer to die from coronavirus. Berisford Morse died in May and David Christensen died in December. Thirteen inmates have died from the virus, according to the department’s website. Forrest worked at Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen for more than 18 years. He was elected “Correctional Officer of the Year” in 2018.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A Federal Way police officer shot a man who authorities say was yelling and breaking windows outside the Eastwind Motel. The man was in critical condition Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a hospital spokesperson. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Pacific Highway South just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Callers said a man was “breaking windows and challenging people to fight.” The man fled before officers arrived. Soon after, the man returned and was armed with a knife. Police said he came at the officer and motel manager and had grabbed the manager when the officer fired his gun.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation even after their planned divorce. However, if after two years they cannot continue in their roles, French Gates will resign her positions as co-chair and trustee, The Bill and Gates Melinda Foundation announced Wednesday. If French Gates resigns, Gates would essentially buy her out of the foundation, one of the world’s largest private charitable organizations, and she would receive resources from him to do her own philanthropic work. The resources received would be separate from the foundation’s endowment, according to the announcement,