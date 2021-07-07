Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton clubbed a three-run homer off the railing of the second deck in the first inning, Luke Voit had a career-high five hits and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees thumped the Seattle Mariners 12-1. The Yankees seemed to release nearly a week worth of frustration with an early offensive outburst against the Mariners and one-time New York prospect Justus Sheffield. DJ LeMahieu singled in each of the first three innings and the 12 runs and 18 hits were season highs for the Yankees. New York starter Jameson Taillon cruised through the Mariners lineup allowing four hits and one run.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have hired Paul McFarland and Jay Leach as the first two assistants for head coach Dave Hakstol. McFarland joins the Kraken from the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League and will be responsible for Seattle’s forwards and power play. Leach was most recently the head coach of Providence in the American Hockey League and will be in charge of defensemen. The hires come as Seattle is two weeks away from filling out its inaugural roster with the expansion draft on July 21.

UNDATED (AP) — Banned sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson isn’t on the Olympic roster released by USA Track and Field. The decision means the American’s positive test for marijuana will cost her a chance at running on the relay team in Tokyo, in addition to her spot in the 100-meter individual race. Richardson’s positive test nullified her win at Olympic trials last month and the spot that went with it in the 100. Her 30-day suspension was set to end before the start of the relays in Tokyo. That left open the possibility she could run on the relay team. But her name was missing from the 130-person roster USATF sent out Tuesday. It means no Olympics for the 21-year-old sprinter, who was expected to challenge for gold medals in Tokyo.

NEW YORK (AP) — With less than a week remaining before the WNBA begins its Olympic break, teams are jockeying for position in the standings knowing that it will be a sprint to the finish once play resumes in August following the Tokyo Games and a monthlong hiatus. Las Vegas, Seattle and Connecticut have already created a little separation from the pack as the top three teams in the league. The Aces and Storm are battling for supremacy in the Western Conference to earn a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship. The Storm hold a one-game lead on the Aces.