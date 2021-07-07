AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 07.

Thursday, Jul. 08 3:30 PM Ribbon Cutting at Ketchum Art Commission’s ‘Night Sky’ – Ribbon cutting at Ketchum Art Commission’s ‘Night Sky’, celebrating the new cover art installation. Cover artist Ben Konkol was selected by jurors from a pool of over 20 artists to create original artwork for the garage doors at the Terry Tracy Recreation Center

Location: Terry Tracy Recreation Center, Atkinson Park, Ketchum, ID

Weblinks: http://ketchumidaho.org/

Contacts: Lisa Enourato, City of Ketchum, lenourato@ketchumidaho.org, 1 208 720 9766