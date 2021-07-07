Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter. http://discover.ap.org/NationalCoverage

Idaho at 2 p.m.

MCCALL-STATE LAND

BOISE — A new conservation group has formed hoping to preserve state-owned land around Payette Lake in west-central Idaho where a private company has proposed a huge land swap that could lead to developing much of that land with new homes. SENT: 360 words.

FATAL-GRIZZLY-ATTACK

HELENA, Mont. — Wildlife officials resumed searching by ground and from the air Wednesday for a grizzly bear that killed a woman who was camping in a western Montana town. SENT: 456 words.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. SENT: 205 words.

MISSING HIKER-MONTANA

BILLINGS, Mont. — Search and rescue teams on the ground and in the air are looking for a Montana State University graduate student who has not been in contact with her family since last week, when she started a hike in the Beartooth Mountains, north of Yellowstone National Park. SENT: 357 words.

CANNON BUILDER-PRISON

SPOKANE, Wash. — A 63-year-old Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage. SENT: 236 words.

ALSO:

DROUGHT-EXECUTIVE ORDER: Gov. Brown orders state agencies to curtail water in drought