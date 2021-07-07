Idaho News Coverage Advisory
Idaho at 2 p.m.
MCCALL-STATE LAND
BOISE — A new conservation group has formed hoping to preserve state-owned land around Payette Lake in west-central Idaho where a private company has proposed a huge land swap that could lead to developing much of that land with new homes. SENT: 360 words.
FATAL-GRIZZLY-ATTACK
HELENA, Mont. — Wildlife officials resumed searching by ground and from the air Wednesday for a grizzly bear that killed a woman who was camping in a western Montana town. SENT: 456 words.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. SENT: 205 words.
MISSING HIKER-MONTANA
BILLINGS, Mont. — Search and rescue teams on the ground and in the air are looking for a Montana State University graduate student who has not been in contact with her family since last week, when she started a hike in the Beartooth Mountains, north of Yellowstone National Park. SENT: 357 words.
CANNON BUILDER-PRISON
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 63-year-old Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage. SENT: 236 words.
ALSO:
DROUGHT-EXECUTIVE ORDER: Gov. Brown orders state agencies to curtail water in drought
