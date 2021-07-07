Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MCCALL-STATE LAND

Group forms to preserve state-owned lands around McCall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A new conservation group has formed hoping to preserve state-owned lands around Payette Lake in west-central Idaho where a private company has proposed a huge land swap that would lead to developing much of that land with new homes. The Idaho Statesman reports that United Payette announced its formation Tuesday. It’s comprised of McCall-area residents, Brundage Mountain ski area, Payette Land Trust, Idaho Conservation League and others. State officials are examining a new planning strategy for state-owned land in the area where soaring land values mean traditional uses such as timber harvest fail to provide the best financial return as required by the Idaho Constitution.

FATAL GRIZZLY ATTACK

Officials hunt grizzly that killed camper in Montana town

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Authorities resumed searching by ground and from the air for a grizzly bear that killed a woman who was camping in a western Montana town. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesperson Greg Lemon says a helicopter crew was flying over the area around the small town of Ovando Wednesday in pursuit of the bear. It will be killed if found. Ovando is a community of fewer than 100 people at the edge of the sprawling Bob Marshall wilderness. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles says the bear wandered into the victim’s camping area a couple of times before the fatal mauling early Tuesday. The victim’s identity has not been released.

IDAHO-GOVERNOR RACE

Idaho gubernatorial primary grows crowded with 11 candidates

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eleven candidates have now filed paperwork with the state indicating a run for Idaho governor in 2022, making for a crowded Republican ballot. The Idaho Press reports the Republican incumbent, Gov. Brad Little, hasn’t yet announced his reelection plans but is expected to run and has been fundraising. Those running as Republicans include current Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and anti-government activist Ammon Bundy, Ed Humphreys of Eagle, Lisa Marie of Boise, Chris Hammond of Lewiston, Jeff Cotton of Boise and Cody Usabel of Meridian. Melissa Sue Robinson of Nampa has filed to run as a Democrat, and John Dionne of Boise and Robert Dempsey of Paul are unaffiliated candidates.

HOUSING PRICES-POLICE

Northern Idaho’s housing costs drive away police recruits

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Northern Idaho law enforcement officials say high housing prices are making it difficult to attract police officers. Coeur d’Alene Police Capt. Dave Hagar tells the Coeur d’Alene Press that low crime rates and an outdoor lifestyle are big draws but that skyrocketing housing prices are turning people away. The Coeur d’Alene Association of Realtors says the median residential home sale price was $476,000 in March. That’s a 47% increase from a year ago. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris says his agency has recruited new hires only to have them decline the job after discovering they can’t afford housing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MINK

Oregon requiring ranchers to vaccinate mink against COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.