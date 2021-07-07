Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE-RENTER PROTECTIONS

US judge upholds Seattle renter protections

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has upheld renter protections passed by the Seattle City Council in 2017, finding that they are a reasonable approach for reducing housing discrimination. The protections, enshrined in the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, prohibit most landlords from inquiring about the criminal history of renters or prospective renters. The city said it was trying to reduce barriers to housing for people with criminal records and to reduce discrimination in housing, because people of color are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system. A group of landlords sued in 2018, claiming violations of their property and free-speech rights. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour ruled in favor of the city on Tuesday.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

State heat deaths top 100; Brown orders emergency heat rules

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from a record-smashing heat wave last weekend topped 100 Tuesday while Gov. Kate Brown issued directives meant to protect people from extreme heat in the future. Of the 107 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans, and they died alone. On Tuesday, Brown directed agencies to complete a review to determine how the state can improve its response efforts and outcomes. She also directed Oregon OHSA to enact emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.

PHIL PENNY KNIGHT UNIVERSITY DONATION

University receives second $500M gift from Nike co-founder

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The University of Oregon says it will start the second phase of building on the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact campus after receiving another $500 million donation. The Register-Guard reports the first phase of the new campus started in 2016 — after the first half-a-billion dollar gift from the Nike co-founder and his wife — with a science building. Phase two will pay for a second building for “bioengineering and applied science research building to support expanded research programs and facilities,” according to the University of Oregon. The focus of the new campus is to translate scientific discoveries into advances in healthcare and other fields.

FIRE EVACUATIONS

Evacuations ordered due to wildfire east of Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations because of a wildfire east of Roseburg. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after noon on Tuesday that people in homes, recreation areas and businesses on Oregon Highway 138 between mile marker 43 east to Eagle Rock Campground should leave the area immediately The highway is closed in that area. Officials say the Jack Creek Fire was reported at about 5 p.m. Monday and grew quickly because of the steep terrain, abundance of fuels and inaccessibility. Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday afternoon invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which makes more state resources available to fight the fire.

NEVADA FATAL-OREGON MAN

DUI suspected in crash that killed Oregon man in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol suspects a 32-year-old Oregon man was driving under the influence when he died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Carson City Friday night. Trooper Hanna DeGoey says the patrol is continuing to investigate the death of Cody Furr of Prineville, Oregon. He was ejected from the 1998 GMC Yukon and declared dead at the scene shortly before 10 p.m. A preliminary investigation indicates Furr failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the road and overturned in sagebrush on the city’s southeast side near Butti Way and Airport Road. The patrol says both speed and impairment are suspected factors in the crash.

FIRE-INVESTIGATION

Investigation afer former church destroyed by blaze

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say fireworks could be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a former church and the house next door in Battle Ground, Washington. The Columbian reports that Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue was dispatched around 2:24 a.m. Monday to the old Cherry Grove Church after a neighbor called to report he’d heard an explosion. When crews arrived, they found flames in the steeple and attic of the church, according to Fire Chief John Nohr. Crews couldn’t get onto the property or inside the church to extinguish the flames because of heavy clutter in the surrounding yard, including hundreds of mannequins. The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office recovered video that appears to show someone driving up to the old church and shooting something flammable at the building, potentially fireworks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-MINK

Oregon requiring ranchers to vaccinate mink against COVID

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Agriculture has filed a temporary emergency rule requiring all mink ranchers to vaccinate their animals against COVID-19. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that state Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said officials are looking to stop the virus from mutating in mink and being passed back to humans. The state has given ranchers until the end of August to vaccinate. A 2020 report by the Fur Commission USA counts 11 permitted mink farms in Oregon with an estimated 438,327 animals. That makes Oregon the fourth-largest pelt-producing state behind Wisconsin, Utah and Idaho. Eight of Oregon’s mink farms are in Marion County, with two in Clatsop County and one in Linn County.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Governor: Heat death toll at least 95 in Oregon alone

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor says a Pacific Northwest heat wave has killed at least 95 people in that state alone. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that government officials warned people about the heat, dispersed water to vulnerable people and set up cooling stations. Even so, Brown calls the death toll “absolutely unacceptable.” Hundreds are believed to have died from the heat over the past week in the U.S. Northwest and southwestern Canada. Record temperatures included 116 degrees in Portland and 108 in Seattle. The hot weather is headed east, with temperatures well above 100 forecast Sunday for parts of Idaho and Montana.