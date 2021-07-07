Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CANNON BUILDER-PRISON

Man who built working cannon sentenced to 2 years prison

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage. The Spokesman Review reports 63-year-old Kent Kimberling of Garfield has been in Spokane County Jail custody since January 2020. In August 2019, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms discovered the unregistered destructive device. Kimberling pleaded guilty in March to possession of an unregistered destructive device. Investigators went to Kimberling’s home to conduct a welfare check and found the cannon, which was found to be operational. The bore of the cannon was measured to be 1 ¼ inches, greater than the ½ inch bore permissible under federal law.

CORRECTIONAL OFFICER-COVID

Service held for correctional officer who died of COVID-19

HOQUIAM, Wash. (AP) — Friends, family, and coworkers will honor the life of a correctional officer who died of COVID-19 with a memorial service Wednesday in Hoquiam. Gabe Forrest died in June from COVID-19. The state considers it a “line of duty” death. Forrest is the third Department of Corrections officer to die from coronavirus. Berisford Morse died in May and David Christensen died in December. Thirteen inmates have died from the virus, according to the department’s website. Forrest worked at Stafford Creek Corrections Center near Aberdeen for more than 18 years. He was elected “Correctional Officer of the Year” in 2018.

POLICE SHOOT MAN

Federal Way officer shoots man who was breaking windows

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A Federal Way police officer shot a man who authorities say was yelling and breaking windows outside the Eastwind Motel. The man was in critical condition Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a hospital spokesperson. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Pacific Highway South just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Callers said a man was “breaking windows and challenging people to fight.” The man fled before officers arrived. Soon after, the man returned and was armed with a knife. Police said he came at the officer and motel manager and had grabbed the manager when the officer fired his gun.

US-PHILANTHROPY-GATES-FOUNDATION

Bill, Melinda Gates to run foundation jointly after divorce

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation even after their planned divorce. However, if after two years they cannot continue in their roles, French Gates will resign her positions as co-chair and trustee, The Bill and Gates Melinda Foundation announced Wednesday. If French Gates resigns, Gates would essentially buy her out of the foundation, one of the world’s largest private charitable organizations, and she would receive resources from him to do her own philanthropic work. The resources received would be separate from the foundation’s endowment, according to the announcement,

DROUGHT-EXECUTIVE ORDER

Gov. Brown orders state agencies to curtail water in drought

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order directing state agencies to curtail water use amid an ongoing drought. The order, issued Wednesday, directs state agencies that own or manage land or facilities to reduce or stop non-essential uses of water, including watering lawns, washing windows and running fountains that don’t recirculate water. The order also bans the installation of new landscaping that requires irrigation and urges agencies to place signs inside their buildings to ask employees to reduce water use. Nineteen of Oregon’s counties are in drought emergencies and the state experienced a record-breaking heat wave this month.

WILDFIRE STATE OF EMERGENCY

Inslee declares wildfire state of emergency, burn ban

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a state of emergency throughout Washington relating to the growing risk of wildfires, including a statewide prohibition on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30. Inslee made the declaration Tuesday, saying Washington is facing a historic drought and has already experienced record-breaking heat. He urged everyone to do their part to help protect “our beautiful state and all our communities.” Although Inslee’s burn ban order includes exceptions, nothing in the order supersedes more restrictive provisions by a lawful authority, like city or county governments. The proclamation also activates the Washington National Guard to help in wildfire suppression efforts.

SEATTLE-RENTER PROTECTIONS

US judge upholds Seattle renter protections

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has upheld renter protections passed by the Seattle City Council in 2017, finding that they are a reasonable approach for reducing housing discrimination. The protections, enshrined in the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance, prohibit most landlords from inquiring about the criminal history of renters or prospective renters. The city said it was trying to reduce barriers to housing for people with criminal records and to reduce discrimination in housing, because people of color are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system. A group of landlords sued in 2018, claiming violations of their property and free-speech rights. U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour ruled in favor of the city on Tuesday.

PENTAGON-JEDI CONTRACT

Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon said it has canceled a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion. It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers. The Pentagon said in a statement that: “With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps.” The statement did not directly mention that the Pentagon faced extended legal challenges by Amazon. Amazon argued that the Microsoft award was tainted by politics, particularly then-President Donald Trump’s antagonism toward Amazon’s chief executive officer, Jeff Bezos.

DETENTION CENTER-BRIBES

Ex-detention center guard pleads guilty to taking bribes

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A former guard at a juvenile detention center in Chehalis has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling marijuana, cell phones and other contraband inside. Prosecutors said Julio Hayes, a former guard at the state-run Green Hill School, accepted more than $11,000 in payments for the contraband from offenders or their friends or relatives, and that he often took orders by text message. He was fired in early 2020 after an FBI investigation. Hayes had worked at the school since 2018. He pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma and will be sentenced in October.

STATE AUDITOR-PRISON

Former WA auditor reports to jail for tax fraud conviction

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Former Washington state auditor Troy Kelley has reported to prison months after he exhausted his appeals on his 2017 tax fraud conviction. KING 5 reported last week that Troy Kelley is at FCI Herlong, which is a medium-security federal prison in Herlong, California, about 50 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada. Kelley was sentenced to 366 days in prison, followed by a year of supervised release. The case against Kelley stemmed from his work in the real estate services industry before his election as state auditor in 2012. Kelley was accused of keeping millions in fees that should have been refunded to escrow company customers. Later, prosecutors said, Kelley tried to hide the money by moving it through wire transfers while also creating an off-shore trust in Belize.