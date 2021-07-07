Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LAWMAKER REPLACEMENT

SALEM, Ore. — Commissioners from four Oregon counties have appointed an aide to former state Rep. Mike Nearman to fill the seat left open after the GOP lawmaker was expelled from the Legislature for letting protesters into the closed state Capitol last year. SENT: 460 words.

NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE CLIMATE

The deadly heat wave that roasted the Pacific Northwest and western Canada was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change that added a few extra degrees to the record-smashing temperatures, a new quick scientific analysis found. By Seth Borenstein. SENT: 770 words.

AMTRAK NEW TRAINS

DETROIT — Amtrak plans to spend $7.3 billion to replace 83 passenger trains, some nearly a half-century old, though much of the funding must still be approved by Congress. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 510 words. With AP photos.

EXCHANGE-COUPLE LOSES HOME WILDFIRE-TWICE

MADRAS, Ore. — Ruby Reid and Chris Day lost their bee apiary in the Cutoff Fire in Klamath County last month. But it wasn’t the first fire that has destroyed everything they owned. Reid and Day also lost their home and urban vegetable garden in Talent, Oregon in the Almeda Fire last fall. By Holly Dillemuth of Jefferson Public Radio. SENT: 810 words.

SPORTS

OLY-ATH-TIM DAHLBERG RICHARDSON

AP Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg says Sha’Carri Richardson should have been a breakout star in an Olympics desperate for any kind of positive jolt. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

GOP LEADER RECALL FAILS: Recall effort of state GOP leader over not walking out fails

OREGON WILDFIRES: Wildfire grows in southern Oregon in hot, dry conditions

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE: Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon.

DROUGHT EXECUTIVE ORDER: Gov. Brown orders state agencies to curtail water in drought.

FATAL FIRE NAMES RELEASED: Names of 2 killed in Portland apartment fire released

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WASHINGTON: Spokane County official reports heat wave caused 17 deaths

MEDFORD FATAL POLICE SHOOTING: Medford police fatally shoot man while responding to alarm

FIREWORKS FIRES: Fires started by fireworks fall by 80% compared with 2020

