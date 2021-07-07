WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
4-9-0
(four, nine, zero)Hit 5
05-17-29-31-41
(five, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $115,000Keno
01-04-12-13-26-28-35-36-42-45-46-49-55-58-60-62-63-66-74-78
(one, four, twelve, thirteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two, forty-five, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-eight, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-six, seventy-four, seventy-eight)Lotto
05-11-22-35-39-49
(five, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-nine, forty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $3.9 millionMatch 4
03-07-10-13
(three, seven, ten, thirteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $94 millionPowerball
08-21-30-49-57, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, thirty, forty-nine, fifty-seven; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
