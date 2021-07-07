AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 07.

Wednesday, Jul. 07 9:00 AM Dem Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene attend transit center groundbreaking ceremony in Everett, WA – Democratic Reps. Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene attend a groundbreaking ceremony for Community Transit’s Everett operations base, 7000 Hardeson Road, Everett, WA (9:00 AM PDT) * Rep. Larsen also tours Washington State University Internal Medicine Residency Program (1:30 PM PDT) and Providence Behavioral Health Urgent Care (2:15 PM EDT), both at Providence Regional Medical Center, 1275 Colby Avenue Everett, WA

Location: Everett, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

Wednesday, Jul. 07 10:30 AM King County Executive Constantine announces new grand program for small businesses – King County Executive Dow Constantine launches a new COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Grant program for owners who operate or serve in the unincorporated areas of King County

Location: Aroma Coffee Co., 33429 Redmond-Fall City Rd SE, Fall City, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Jerry Pionk, King County, WA, JPionk@kingcounty.gov

Wednesday, Jul. 07 11:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee attends memorial service in Hoquiam – Washington Governor Jay Inslee attends memorial service for Stafford Creek Correctional Officer Gabriel Forrest

Location: Hoquiam, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

Wednesday, Jul. 07 8:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks at fundraiser for Ohio 11th Congressional District candidate Nina Turner – Democratic Ohio 11th Congressional District candidate Nina Turner’s campaign holds a virtual fundraising event with speakers including Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, and actor Ray Fisher, plus performances from Stephanie Anne Johnson and Andre Cymone

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://ninaturner.com/

Contacts: Nina Turner for Congress, press@ninaturner.com

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/sntjuly7

