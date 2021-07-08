Accolade: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 84 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 39 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $59.5 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $69 million to $71 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $300 million to $305 million.

Accolade shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.02, an increase of 52% in the last 12 months.

