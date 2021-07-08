Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. The state medical examiner on Wednesday released an updated list of fatalities from the heat wave that added nine deaths. Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland’s Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone. Gov. Kate Brown directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to heat emergencies and enacted emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.

UNDATED (AP) — A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday’s study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now. But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho County sheriff’s office says residents of the small, remote community of Dixie are being evacuated as a wildfire threatens the area. The fire about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville had burned about 11 square miles and growing in all directions Wednesday. Idaho County deputies told residents in the Dixie and Comstock communities to evacuate Tuesday. Lightning storms have sparked several small fires across north and north-central Idaho, including a blaze that was threatening some homes in the town of Kamiah.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Search and rescue teams are still looking for a 23-year-old woman who has not been in contact with family since last week, when she started a hike in the Beartooth Mountains, north of Yellowstone National Park. Rescuers found Tatum Morell’s tent and campsite Monday night. Morell used a satellite communicator on Thursday night to check in with her mother in Ketchum, Idaho. Officials believe the experienced climber left Friday morning to summit a peak and didn’t return to her campsite. Red Lodge Fire and Rescue officials say they’ve been unable to get a signal from the satellite device or Morell’s cellphone.