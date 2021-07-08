Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that broke out in southern Oregon’s mountains is spreading in windy, hot and dry conditions. That prompted Gov. Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act that makes more state resources available to fight the fire. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain in mixed conifer and lodgepole pine in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 10 miles northeast of the unincorporated community of Sprague River. Another fire, east of Roseburg, grew to an estimated 2,395 acres, and additional evacuations were ordered Wednesday evening in the area of Dry Creek near Highway 138.

UNDATED (AP) — A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday’s study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now. But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.

NEW YORK (AP) — A California lawyer who publicly sparred with then-President Donald Trump before criminal fraud charges disrupted his rapid ascent to fame faces sentencing after a jury concluded he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. The sentencing of Michael Avenatti was scheduled for Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Avenatti appeared regularly on cable news programs in 2018 at the height of his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Trump. The 50-year-old Avenatti was convicted early last year. Prosecutors have requested a “very substantial” sentence. Avenatti’s lawyers say six months in prison is enough.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A push by gun rights supporters to recall one of Oregon’s top Republicans has come up short. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports as of the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday, a campaign to recall Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod had not turned in any signatures, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The effort would have required 8,922 valid signatures from voters in Girod’s district to force a recall election. The recall campaign emerged in April after Girod and five other Senate Republicans took to the chamber floor to forcefully oppose a gun control bill. That opposition was not enough for gun rights groups accustomed to Republicans blocking bills by refusing to show up for votes.