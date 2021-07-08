Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Jurors have awarded $1.5 million to a man who was run over by a Tacoma police officer. The News Tribune reports Emanuel Andrade sued the Police Department, the city and Officer Luke Faulkner. He alleged the officer was messaging a coworker about meal plans when he rolled over Andrade, who was lying in the street after drinking. Jurors returned their verdict earlier this month after several days of deliberation and more than a two-week trial in Pierce County Superior Court. They awarded $3.5 million, but reduced that by 50% because they found Andrade 50% responsible. The City Attorney’s Office says they will evaluate the results to determine if further steps are necessary.

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed in the parking lot of an AMC theater in Bellevue. Officers were called to the west parking lot of AMC Factoria 8 on Factoria Boulevard Southeast around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man with gunshot injuries. Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black says the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was later pronounced dead. Black says police are searching for a suspect that officers believe was driving a silver sedan with tinted windows.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington’s Spokane County say the death toll from the past week’s heat wave has reached 17. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday issued a press statement identifying 17 heat wave-related deaths in the eastern Washington county since last Thursday. For comparison, from 2015 to 2020, Spokane County had only 13 total deaths due to heat exposure. The statement said the dead ranged in age from 26 to 84 and include eight women and nine men. The medical examiner says most were found alone in houses or apartments without air conditioning. Many of the victims had underlying health conditions which made them more susceptible to heat stress.

UNDATED (AP) — A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday’s study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now. But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.