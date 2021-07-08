Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge capped New York’s early offensive outburst against Seattle All-Star Yusei Kikuchi with his 20th home run of the season, and the Yankees held on for a 5-4 win over the Mariners. For the second straight game, the Yankees scored a flurry of runs in the first two innings, but this time had to withstand Seattle’s late rally. Judge’s two-run homer was clubbed into the second deck of the left field seats and gave New York a 5-1 lead. Kikuchi allowed a season-high five runs and eight hits in his first start since being named an All-Star for the first time.

SEATTLE (AP) — Kelyn Rowe and Raúl Ruidíaz scored and the Seattle Sounders ran their season-opening undefeated streak to an MLS-record 13 games, beating the Houston Dynamo 2-0 on Wednesday night. Seattle (8-0-5) broke a tie with the LA Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014) for the streak mark. Rowe opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with his first MLS goal since 2018. Alex Rodan settled a deflected ball and sent it across goal for a redirection by Rowe. Ruidíaz scored his 10th goal of the season, tied for the MLS lead, in second-half stoppage time by finishing Brad Smith’s cross.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Jewell Loyd added 18 points and the Seattle Storm beat Los Angeles 71-62 for the Sparks’ fifth straight loss Stewart took over late in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 straight Seattle points. She gave Seattle a 59-54 lead with 3:30 remaining and capped the personal run with a 3-pointer to make it 69-62. Seattle led 23-9 after the first quarter and by as many as 17 points in the half. But turnovers hurt the Storm in the second half, finishing with a season-high 19. Seattle was also held to 37.7% shooting, including 5 of 20 from 3-point range. Erica Wheeler led Los Angeles with 22 points.

UNDATED (AP) — AP Sports Columnist Tim Dahlberg says Sha’Carri Richardson should have been a breakout star in an Olympics desperate for any kind of positive jolt. Richardson has the look and she has the goods, and it wasn’t out of the question to picture the 21-year-old American sprinter leaving Tokyo with a pair of gold medals draped around her neck. That it won’t happen is as much Richardson’s fault as it is the doing of arcane doping rules. A few puffs of marijuana wouldn’t have helped her win the 100 meters but they did get her booted from the U.S. team even before it was officially named. The price Richardson will end up paying will turn out to be outsized for doing what millions of Americans do legally every day.