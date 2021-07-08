Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 4 p.m.

IDAHO HEALTHCARE-REQUIRED VACCINES

BOISE — Three of Idaho’s largest medical care providers announced Thursday that they would require COVID-19 vaccines for eligible employees. The mandates from Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System are an effort to keep staffers and patients safe ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants continue to spread in parts of the U.S. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 700 words. UPCOMING: 800 words. WITH AP Photos.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-IDAHO

BOISE — The Idaho Supreme Court has a new online tool to resolve disputes between tenants and landlords that could help renters avoid becoming homeless. The court announced the tool Wednesday ahead of the ending of an nationwide eviction moratorium put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help tenants unable to make rent payments during the pandemic and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The moratorium ends July 31. SENT: 330 words.

FATAL GRIZZLY ATTACK

HELENA, Mont. — A grizzly bear pulled a woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her before fellow campers could use bear spray to force the bruin out of the area, wildlife officials said. By Amy Beth Hanson and Matthew brown. SENT: 870 words. With AP Photos.

MISSING KIDS-HUSBAND’S DEATH

An Idaho man accused along with his wife of conspiring to commit murder in the killings of her two children will not face criminal charges in Arizona in the earlier shooting death of his wife’s former husband. Prosecutors in metro Phoenix declined to file a charge against Chad Daybell in the killing of Charles Vallow, saying there was no reasonable likelihood of winning a conviction. SENT: 300 words.