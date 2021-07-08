Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. The state medical examiner on Wednesday released an updated list of fatalities from the heat wave that added nine deaths. Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland’s Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone. Gov. Kate Brown directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to heat emergencies and enacted emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday’s study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now. But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.

Residents of small Idaho town evacuate as wildfire grows

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho County sheriff’s office says residents of the small, remote community of Dixie are being evacuated as a wildfire threatens the area. The fire about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville had burned about 11 square miles and growing in all directions Wednesday. Idaho County deputies told residents in the Dixie and Comstock communities to evacuate Tuesday. Lightning storms have sparked several small fires across north and north-central Idaho, including a blaze that was threatening some homes in the town of Kamiah.

Rescuers searching for hiker missing in Beartooth Mountains

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Search and rescue teams are still looking for a 23-year-old woman who has not been in contact with family since last week, when she started a hike in the Beartooth Mountains, north of Yellowstone National Park. Rescuers found Tatum Morell’s tent and campsite Monday night. Morell used a satellite communicator on Thursday night to check in with her mother in Ketchum, Idaho. Officials believe the experienced climber left Friday morning to summit a peak and didn’t return to her campsite. Red Lodge Fire and Rescue officials say they’ve been unable to get a signal from the satellite device or Morell’s cellphone.

Group forms to preserve state-owned lands around McCall

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A new conservation group has formed hoping to preserve state-owned lands around Payette Lake in west-central Idaho where a private company has proposed a huge land swap that would lead to developing much of that land with new homes. The Idaho Statesman reports that United Payette announced its formation Tuesday. It’s comprised of McCall-area residents, Brundage Mountain ski area, Payette Land Trust, Idaho Conservation League and others. State officials are examining a new planning strategy for state-owned land in the area where soaring land values mean traditional uses such as timber harvest fail to provide the best financial return as required by the Idaho Constitution.

Bear pulls woman out of her tent, kills her in Montana

HELENA Mont. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a grizzly bear that pulled a 65-year-old woman from her tent in a small Montana town and killed her. The bear had wandered behind the Ovando post office where it awakened the woman and two fellow campers in an adjacent tent. They removed food from their tents, stored it and went back to bed. The bear returned and pulled Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, from her tent, killing her before fellow campers drove the animal away with bear spray. Officials on Thursday had set baited traps in and around Ovando and plan to kill the bear if it’s captured or found.