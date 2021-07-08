Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Wildfire grows in southern Oregon in hot, dry conditions

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire that broke out in southern Oregon’s mountains is spreading in windy, hot and dry conditions. That prompted Gov. Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act that makes more state resources available to fight the fire. The fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain in mixed conifer and lodgepole pine in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, about 10 miles northeast of the unincorporated community of Sprague River. Another fire, east of Roseburg, grew to an estimated 2,395 acres, and additional evacuations were ordered Wednesday evening in the area of Dry Creek near Highway 138.

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday’s study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now. But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.

Michael Avenatti faces sentencing in Nike extortion scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — A California lawyer who publicly sparred with then-President Donald Trump before criminal fraud charges disrupted his rapid ascent to fame faces sentencing after a jury concluded he tried to extort millions of dollars from Nike. The sentencing of Michael Avenatti was scheduled for Thursday in Manhattan federal court. Avenatti appeared regularly on cable news programs in 2018 at the height of his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against Trump. The 50-year-old Avenatti was convicted early last year. Prosecutors have requested a “very substantial” sentence. Avenatti’s lawyers say six months in prison is enough.

Recall effort of state GOP leader over not walking out fails

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A push by gun rights supporters to recall one of Oregon’s top Republicans has come up short. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports as of the 5 p.m. deadline Tuesday, a campaign to recall Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod had not turned in any signatures, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The effort would have required 8,922 valid signatures from voters in Girod’s district to force a recall election. The recall campaign emerged in April after Girod and five other Senate Republicans took to the chamber floor to forcefully oppose a gun control bill. That opposition was not enough for gun rights groups accustomed to Republicans blocking bills by refusing to show up for votes.

Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. The state medical examiner on Wednesday released an updated list of fatalities from the heat wave that added nine deaths. Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland’s Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone. Gov. Kate Brown directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to heat emergencies and enacted emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.

Aide to expelled Oregon lawmaker appointed to fill his seat

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Commissioners from four Oregon counties have appointed an aide to former state Rep. Mike Nearman to fill the seat left open after the GOP lawmaker was expelled from the Legislature for letting protesters into the closed state Capitol last year. Republican Anna Scharf will serve House District 23, south of Portland, for the remainder of Nearman’s term, which lasts until January 2023. Scharf is a farmer and former lobbyist. She worked as a legislative policy analyst for Nearman the past two sessions. Nearman was expelled last month for his role in letting armed protesters into the closed Statehouse in December. He faces two misdemeanor charges in the breach, and has not yet entered a plea.

Gov. Brown orders state agencies to curtail water in drought

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order directing state agencies to curtail water use amid an ongoing drought. The order, issued Wednesday, directs state agencies that own or manage land or facilities to reduce or stop non-essential uses of water, including watering lawns, washing windows and running fountains that don’t recirculate water. The order also bans the installation of new landscaping that requires irrigation and urges agencies to place signs inside their buildings to ask employees to reduce water use. Nineteen of Oregon’s counties are in drought emergencies and the state experienced a record-breaking heat wave this month.

Names of 2 killed in Portland apartment fire released

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The names of two men killed in a fire at an apartment complex on Sunday in Northeast Portland have been released. KOIN-TV reports 31-year-old Robert William Gremillion and 31-year-old Seth Robert Thompson were died when the blaze swept through Heidi Manor in the early morning hours of July 4. Six other people were hurt including a 25-year-old woman who remains hospitalized with critical injuries. Crews secured the structure on Tuesday, making it possible for investigators to go inside on Wednesday. An official cause of the fire has yet to be determined.