Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OFFICER DRIVES OVER MAN-JURY AWARD

Jurors award $1.5M to man run over by Tacoma police officer

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Jurors have awarded $1.5 million to a man who was run over by a Tacoma police officer. The News Tribune reports Emanuel Andrade sued the Police Department, the city and Officer Luke Faulkner. He alleged the officer was messaging a coworker about meal plans when he rolled over Andrade, who was lying in the street after drinking. Jurors returned their verdict earlier this month after several days of deliberation and more than a two-week trial in Pierce County Superior Court. They awarded $3.5 million, but reduced that by 50% because they found Andrade 50% responsible. The City Attorney’s Office says they will evaluate the results to determine if further steps are necessary.

FATAL SHOOTING-BELLEVUE

Man fatally shot in Bellevue theater parking lot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed in the parking lot of an AMC theater in Bellevue. Officers were called to the west parking lot of AMC Factoria 8 on Factoria Boulevard Southeast around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man with gunshot injuries. Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black says the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was later pronounced dead. Black says police are searching for a suspect that officers believe was driving a silver sedan with tinted windows.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT-WASHINGTON

Spokane County official reports heat wave caused 17 deaths

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Officials in Washington’s Spokane County say the death toll from the past week’s heat wave has reached 17. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday issued a press statement identifying 17 heat wave-related deaths in the eastern Washington county since last Thursday. For comparison, from 2015 to 2020, Spokane County had only 13 total deaths due to heat exposure. The statement said the dead ranged in age from 26 to 84 and include eight women and nine men. The medical examiner says most were found alone in houses or apartments without air conditioning. Many of the victims had underlying health conditions which made them more susceptible to heat stress.

BC-SCI-NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-CLIMATE

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday’s study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now. But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. The state medical examiner on Wednesday released an updated list of fatalities from the heat wave that added nine deaths. Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland’s Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone. Gov. Kate Brown directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to heat emergencies and enacted emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.

US-PHILANTHROPY-GATES-FOUNDATION

Gates Foundation sets 2-year, post-divorce power share trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates will continue to work together as co-chairs of their foundation even after their planned divorce. However, if after two years they cannot continue in their roles, French Gates will resign her positions as co-chair and trustee, The Bill and Gates Melinda Foundation announced Wednesday. If French Gates resigns, Gates would essentially buy her out of the foundation, one of the world’s largest private charitable organizations, and she would receive resources from him to do her own philanthropic work. The resources received would be separate from the foundation’s endowment, according to the announcement,

KING COUNTY RETALIATION LAWSUIT

King County ordered to pay $900K to worker over retaliation

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal jury has ordered King County to pay about $900,000 to a Black senior Metro transit worker who said he was retaliated against after alleging racial discrimination. The Seattle Times reports the verdict by a jury in U.S. District Court in Seattle in June came after a seven-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly. The panel rejected Claude Brown’s allegations of discrimination, but concluded his bosses retaliated against him after he went to the King County Office of Civil Rights alleging he was passed up for promotion and removed from a training position because he is Black.

POLICE SHOOT MAN

Federal Way officer shoots man who was breaking windows

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A Federal Way police officer shot a man who authorities say was yelling and breaking windows outside the Eastwind Motel. The man was in critical condition Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to a hospital spokesperson. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Pacific Highway South just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Callers said a man was “breaking windows and challenging people to fight.” The man fled before officers arrived. Soon after, the man returned and was armed with a knife. Police said he came at the officer and motel manager and had grabbed the manager when the officer fired his gun.

DROUGHT-EXECUTIVE ORDER

Gov. Brown orders state agencies to curtail water in drought

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order directing state agencies to curtail water use amid an ongoing drought. The order, issued Wednesday, directs state agencies that own or manage land or facilities to reduce or stop non-essential uses of water, including watering lawns, washing windows and running fountains that don’t recirculate water. The order also bans the installation of new landscaping that requires irrigation and urges agencies to place signs inside their buildings to ask employees to reduce water use. Nineteen of Oregon’s counties are in drought emergencies and the state experienced a record-breaking heat wave this month.

CANNON BUILDER-PRISON

Man who built working cannon sentenced to 2 years prison

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — An Eastern Washington man will spend two years in federal prison for building a working red, white and blue cannon in his garage. The Spokesman Review reports 63-year-old Kent Kimberling of Garfield has been in Spokane County Jail custody since January 2020. In August 2019, investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms discovered the unregistered destructive device. Kimberling pleaded guilty in March to possession of an unregistered destructive device. Investigators went to Kimberling’s home to conduct a welfare check and found the cannon, which was found to be operational. The bore of the cannon was measured to be 1 ¼ inches, greater than the ½ inch bore permissible under federal law.