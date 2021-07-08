AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

Thursday, Jul. 08 10:30 AM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici helps deliver Meals on Wheels – Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici thanks Meals on Wheels volunteers, Elsie Stuhr Center, 5550 SW Hall Blvd, Beaverton, OR (10:30 AM PDT) and helps give out meals to local seniors, Garden Home West Apartments, Portland, OR (11:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: http://bonamici.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepBonamici

Contacts: Ali Mayeda, Office of Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, ali.mayeda@mail.house.gov, 1 503 469 6010

Please RSVP to me at Ali.Mayeda@mail.house.gov or 503-758-7939

Friday, Jul. 09 – Sunday, Jul. 11 Friends of PIR Rose Cup Races – Friends of PIR Annual Rose Cup Races, the oldest amateur road-racing event west of the Mississippi River. The racing weekend features the GT4 America and TC America professional sports car racing series and Sports Car Club of America’s Regional and National Championship point races with over 400 amateur drivers in varied classes of race cars

Location: Portland International Raceway, 1940 N Victory Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://rosecup.com/, https://twitter.com/PortlandRaceway

Contacts: Maximo Behrens, City of Portland recreation services, maximo.behrens@portlandoregon.gov, +1 503 823 5255