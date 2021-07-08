Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:22 p.m.

HEAT WAVE WORKER PROTECTION

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon adopted an emergency rule Thursday that strengthens requirements for employers to safeguard workers from extreme heat, including expanding access to shade and cool water in what advocates called the nation’s most protective heat rules following deadly record-high temperatures in the Pacific Northwest. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

MICHAEL AVENATTI-NIKE

NEW YORK — A tearful, repentant Michael Avenatti, the brash lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2 1/2 years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity. SENT: 830 words.

EVICTION PAUSE

PORTLAND, Ore. — Commissioners in Oregon’s most populous county voted Thursday to extend a pause on evictions, for tenants who have applied for rental assistance, until the end of September. By Sara Cline. SENT: 400 words.

BIDEN GOVERNORS

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday will relaunch the council of governors, an advisory board of governors and a number of key Cabinet secretaries and top administration officials focused on strengthening federal and state collaboration on major national security issues. By Alexandra Jaffe. SENT: 540 words. With AP photos.

OREGON WILDFIRES

CHILOQUIN, Ore. — A wildfire in south-central Oregon, near the California border, is growing rapidly and degrading air quality as it chews through national forestland amid dry, hot and windy conditions. SENT: 270 words. With AP photos.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state’s death toll from last month’s record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 78. SENT: 250 words.

IN BRIEF

FATAL FIRE-FIREWORKS CAUSE: Deadly Portland fire caused by fireworks, officials say.

GRASS SEED FRAUD SENTENCE: Man sentenced in multimillion fraud involving grass seed.

