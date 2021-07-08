WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
9-8-1
(nine, eight, one)Hit 5
02-08-16-27-41
(two, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000Keno
04-13-19-21-28-31-36-37-43-51-54-57-59-60-61-65-67-72-74-78
(four, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-eight)Match 4
01-14-22-23
(one, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $94 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
