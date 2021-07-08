AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 08.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 08 9:30 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Bellingham, WA, visiting Bellingham Library with Director Rebecca Judd, 210 Central Ave (9:30 AM PDT), meeting with Whatcom Opportunity Council Executive Director Greg Winter, 1419 Cornwall Ave (10:14 AM PDT), meeting staff from the Bellingham Housing Authority to tour Samish Commons, 212 N Samish Way (1:00 PM PDT), and meeting with Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood to bike at Galbraith Mountain, 5001 Samish Way (2:00 PM PDT)

Location: Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited for in-person events to comply with public health directives. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov and Brittany Jarnot at Brittany.Jarnot@mail.house.gov.

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 08 9:30 AM Transit advocates discuss attempts to stop Sound Transit from delaying rail project – Transit advocates and climate leaders with Seattle Subway, 350 Seattle, and Sierra Club hold a press conference ahead of their testimony to the Sound Transit Board to discuss their opposition to a potential delay to voter-approved rail projects in the Sound Transit 3 (ST3) initiative

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.seattlesubway.org/

Contacts: Jonathan Hopkins, Seattle Subway, jonathanh@seattlesubway.org

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83876709656?pwd=YzhmUEI4VTltTjYxQWRrVXNzZkF1QT09#success

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 08 10:00 AM King County Executive Constantine makes Health Through Housing program announcement – King County Executive Dow Constantine makes an announcement for King County’s Health Through Housing program, via press conference

Location: 14115 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Jerry Pionk, King County, WA, JPionk@kingcounty.gov

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 08 2:15 PM Washington Gov. Inslee and Bill Nye visit Mount St. Helens – Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Bill Nye visit Mount St. Helens, going a short hike to the Johnson Ridge Observatory, 24000 Spirit Lake Hwy, Toutle (2:15 PM PDT) and touring the Mount St. Helens Science and Learning Center, 19000 Spirit Lake Hwy, Toutle (3:30 PM PDT)

Location: Mount Saint Helens, WA

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

Media day-of contact: Emily Halvorson, 360.870.0859

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jul. 08 June Sales

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jul. 09 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jul. 10 9th Annual Seattle Center Polish Festival – Seattle Center Festal: Polish Festival co-hosted with Seattle Polish Foundation, to celebrate Polish culture, traditions, and contemporary achievements

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Katelyn Del Buco, Seattle Communications, katelyn.delbuco@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 7240