Greenbrier: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (AP) _ Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $19.7 million.

The Lake Oswego, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment posted revenue of $450.1 million in the period.

Greenbrier shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 77% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GBX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GBX