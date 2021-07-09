Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from extreme heat in what advocates call the nation’s most protective heat rules. The rule adopted Thursday expands access to shade and cool water and mandates regular cool-down breaks and communication between employees and supervisors so workers can report concerns. Among the more than 100 people in Oregon who died during the extreme heat wave in late June was an immigrant from Guatemala who was working outside. He had been working with a crew at a nursery that was moving irrigation lines.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Commissioners in Oregon’s most populous county have voted to extend a pause on evictions, for tenants who have applied for rental assistance, through September. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says the demand for rental assistance in the county that includes Portland is estimated to be twice as high as all other Oregon counties combined. The state’s “Safe Harbor” eviction pause lasts only through August, so the Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to extend it in Multnomah County for an additional 30 days. Officials say the move will give service providers more time to process and distribute funds to struggling tenants.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say fireworks caused a deadly Fourth of July blaze at an apartment complex in northeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said Thursday that the investigation into the large blaze is still open. Two men died and six other people were hurt, including a 25-year-old woman who remained hospitalized in critical condition. Residents told the Oregonian/OregonLive that people jumped from windows or balconies. Witnesses said one man who died jumped from the porch of his top-floor unit. Other residents said they encouraged his roommate to jump but he didn’t and also died. Portland officials had banned fireworks a few days before the holiday because of hot, dry conditions.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is relaunching the council of governors. It’s an advisory board of governors and a number of key Cabinet secretaries and top administration officials focused on strengthening federal and state collaboration on major national security issues. According to details shared first with The Associated Press on Thursday, Biden is appointing a bipartisan group of nine governors to the council, including seven new governors. He’s also naming two current council members, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as co-chairs of the group.