Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Two now-former public records officers who blew the whistle about Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s missing text messages have each filed $5 million claims against the city, saying they faced retaliation and felt compelled to resign. Records officer Stacy Irwin, with support from colleague Kimberly Ferreiro, reported to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission that the mayor’s office had broken the Public Records Act in responding to requests from journalists and others for Durkan’s communications. The requests focused on decisions Durkan and other city officials made amid racial justice protests and unrest in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last year. The mayor’s office declined to comment.

SEATTLE (AP) — A new report found that two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 insurrection were illegally trespassing on Capitol grounds while rioters stormed the building, but they lied about their actions. The Office of Police Accountability says photos from a video provided by the FBI clearly show the officers adjacent to the riots. The two were among a group of six Seattle officers who traveled to D.C. to attend President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. Their trip became public after one of the officers posted a photo on Facebook of herself and a former officer at the demonstration.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s death toll from last month’s record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 78. A majority of the deaths from the late June heat wave were in King and Pierce counties. The state Department of Health said Thursday that a year earlier, Washington had just seven heat-related deaths from mid-June to the end of August. From 2015 to 2020 there were a total of 39 deaths. Oregon on Wednesday reported 116 deaths following temperatures that shattered previous all-time records during the three-day heat wave that engulfed Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from extreme heat in what advocates call the nation’s most protective heat rules. The rule adopted Thursday expands access to shade and cool water and mandates regular cool-down breaks and communication between employees and supervisors so workers can report concerns. Among the more than 100 people in Oregon who died during the extreme heat wave in late June was an immigrant from Guatemala who was working outside. He had been working with a crew at a nursery that was moving irrigation lines.