Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

POWER USAGE-RECORD

Idaho Power customers set record for electricity use

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Power says its customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon used a record amount of electricity last week. The utility company tells KIVI-TV in a story on Friday that electricity use peaked at 3,745 megawatts on the evening of June 30. That’s more than 9% above the previous record of 3,422 megawatts set in July 2017. The state-regulated company says it now has about 590,000 customers, about 50,000 more than in 2017. Company officials say the additional customers and record-breaking heat in the region led to the new record. The company says peak demands occur on hot summer afternoons as air conditioners and agricultural irrigation pumps turn on.

AP-US-FATAL-GRIZZLY-ATTACK

Grizzly shot, killed after fatal attack of California woman

HELENA Mont. (AP) — A grizzly bear that pulled a California woman from her tent and fatally attacked her earlier this week has been shot and killed in Montana. Wildlife officials using night vision goggles killed the bear overnight Friday after staking out a chicken coop that the bear had raided near Ovando. Sixty-five-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico, California, was on a long-distance cycling trip and had camped by Ovando’s post office with other bicyclists when she was attacked and killed Tuesday. Friends said Lokan was a free spirit and adventuresome and aware of the dangers she faced on the trip.

MISSING KIDS-HUSBAND’S DEATH

Man accused in kids’ deaths in Idaho won’t face Arizona case

PHOENIX (AP) — An Idaho man accused along with his wife of conspiring to commit murder in the killings of her two children will not face criminal charges in Arizona in the earlier shooting death of his wife’s former husband. Prosecutors declined to charge Chad Daybell in Charles Vallow’s killing. Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, is charged with conspiring to commit murder in Vallow’s death. She’s accused in Idaho of conspiring with Chad Daybell to kill her son, daughter and Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell. Lori and Chad Daybell hold apocalyptic religious beliefs that prosecutors claim they used to justify the killings. Chad Daybell’s attorney declined to comment.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-IDAHO

Idaho courts offer new tool for renters facing eviction

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court says it has a new online tool to resolve disputes between tenants and landlords that could help renters avoid becoming homeless. The court announced the tool Wednesday ahead of the ending of an eviction moratorium in Idaho put in place by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and help tenants unable to make payments during the pandemic. The moratorium ends July 31. The court says the tool uses software that guides parties through a negotiation process, allowing them to resolve their dispute outside court. It plans to test the tool in Ada County, which includes Boise, before making it statewide.

IDAHO HEALTHCARE-REQUIRED VACCINES

Big Idaho health care providers mandate staff COVID vaccines

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three of Idaho’s largest health care providers announced Thursday that they would require eligible employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandates from Primary Health Group, St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center and Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center come in time for employees to comply before the busy cold and flu season hits this fall. Dr. David Peterman with Primary Health Group said the move is necessary to ensure that staffers and patients can stay safe and that clinics can stay open to treat people in need of medical care. Schools in the Boise region open in mid-August, and Peterman says viral illnesses typically start increasing about a month later.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Death toll from record-breaking heat wave hits 116 in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s death toll from last weekend’s record-smashing Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 116. The state medical examiner on Wednesday released an updated list of fatalities from the heat wave that added nine deaths. Of the 116 deaths recorded, the youngest victim was 37 and the oldest was 97. In Portland’s Multnomah County, where most of the deaths occurred, officials said many victims had no air conditioners or fans and died alone. Gov. Kate Brown directed agencies to study how Oregon can improve its response to heat emergencies and enacted emergency rules to protect workers from extreme heat.