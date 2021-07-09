Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HEAT WAVE-WORKER PROTECTION

Oregon adopts most protective heat rules for workers in US

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from extreme heat in what advocates call the nation’s most protective heat rules. The rule adopted Thursday expands access to shade and cool water and mandates regular cool-down breaks and communication between employees and supervisors so workers can report concerns. Among the more than 100 people in Oregon who died during the extreme heat wave in late June was an immigrant from Guatemala who was working outside. He had been working with a crew at a nursery that was moving irrigation lines.

EVICTION PAUSE

Oregon’s largest county extends pause on evictions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Commissioners in Oregon’s most populous county have voted to extend a pause on evictions, for tenants who have applied for rental assistance, through September. Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says the demand for rental assistance in the county that includes Portland is estimated to be twice as high as all other Oregon counties combined. The state’s “Safe Harbor” eviction pause lasts only through August, so the Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to extend it in Multnomah County for an additional 30 days. Officials say the move will give service providers more time to process and distribute funds to struggling tenants.

FATAL FIRE-FIREWORKS CAUSE

Deadly Portland fire caused by fireworks, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say fireworks caused a deadly Fourth of July blaze at an apartment complex in northeast Portland. Portland Fire & Rescue said Thursday that the investigation into the large blaze is still open. Two men died and six other people were hurt, including a 25-year-old woman who remained hospitalized in critical condition. Residents told the Oregonian/OregonLive that people jumped from windows or balconies. Witnesses said one man who died jumped from the porch of his top-floor unit. Other residents said they encouraged his roommate to jump but he didn’t and also died. Portland officials had banned fireworks a few days before the holiday because of hot, dry conditions.

BIDEN-GOVERNORS

Biden relaunches council of governors with bipartisan group

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is relaunching the council of governors. It’s an advisory board of governors and a number of key Cabinet secretaries and top administration officials focused on strengthening federal and state collaboration on major national security issues. According to details shared first with The Associated Press on Thursday, Biden is appointing a bipartisan group of nine governors to the council, including seven new governors. He’s also naming two current council members, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, as co-chairs of the group.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Death toll from recent heat wave climbs to 78 in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s death toll from last month’s record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 78. A majority of the deaths from the late June heat wave were in King and Pierce counties. The state Department of Health said Thursday that a year earlier, Washington had just seven heat-related deaths from mid-June to the end of August. From 2015 to 2020 there were a total of 39 deaths. Oregon on Wednesday reported 116 deaths following temperatures that shattered previous all-time records during the three-day heat wave that engulfed Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

More resources being sent to southern Oregon wildfire

CHILOQUIN, Ore. (AP) — Additional resources are being sent to wildfire in south-central Oregon is growing rapidly and degrading air quality as it chews through national forestland amid dry, hot and windy conditions. The fire in Klamath County had grown to nearly 17,000 acres Thursday and was 1% contained. The Oregon State Fire Marshal said Thursday afternoon the fire was threatening lives, structures, and property as it moved to the south and east and that additional resources would arrive Thursday evening. Farther north, a smaller fire about 40 miles east of Roseburg prompted mandatory evacuations and closures on Oregon Highway 138 as it continued to grow on Thursday.

GRASS SEED FRAUD SENTENCE

Man sentenced in multimillion fraud involving grass seed

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Washington man has been sentenced in fraud schemes that involved grass seed at facilities in Albany and Jefferson, Oregon. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports Christopher Claypool, of Spokane, was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release. Claypool under his plea deal already has paid almost $8.3 million in restitution and agreed to forfeit nearly $7.8 million in criminally derived proceeds. Claypool pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Acting U.S. attorney Scott Erik Asphaug says Claypool engaged in schemes to defraud the J.R. Simplot Co. and its customers while he was the general manager of Jacklin Seed Co., then owned by Simplot.

BC-SCI-NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE-CLIMATE

Study: Northwest heat wave impossible without climate change

A quick scientific study finds that the recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest would be virtually impossible without climate change. Wednesday’s study from a team of international scientists says the chance of the record-smashing heat experienced in late June was at least 150 times more likely because of fossil fuel emissions. It is still a once-in-a-millennium event now. But scientists warn that it will happen every five to 10 years or so around mid-century if carbon pollution continues. The study also finds that climate change added 3.6 degrees to the heat. The study is not yet peer reviewed.