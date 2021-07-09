Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON-WINERY SALE

Washington wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

SEATTLE (AP) — Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has been sold for about $1.2 billion to a private equity firm by its parent, the tobacco company Altria. Woodinville-based Ste. Michelle describes itself as the nation’s third largest wine company, farming nearly 30,000 acres across Washington, Oregon, and California and selling wines under labels including Chateau Ste. Michelle, 14 Hands, Columbia Crest, Erath, Intrinsic and Patz & Hall. Altria, which owns major cigarette brands such as Marlboro, said it will use the sale’s proceeds to buy back stock. CEO Billy Gifford said shedding the wine company is part of its plan to focus on “moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices” like noncombustible nicotine products.

ROOMMATE FATAL SHOOTING-CHARGES

Man accused of murder in shooting death of roommate

HAZEL DELL, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a southwestern Washington man is accused of fatally shooting his roommate during an argument Tuesday at their house. The Columbian reports authorities identified the victim Thursday as 45-year-old Michael Brachais. Justin Nicholas Romero of Hazel Dell made a first appearance on a second-degree murder charge Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. Judge David Gregerson set bail at $750,000. Court records indicate the men argued over Romero’s desire for Brachais to move out. An affidavit of probable cause alludes to recent conflict. It wasn’t immediately known if Romero has a lawyer to comment on the case.

SHOOTING TRIAL-GUILTY

Yakima County jury finds man guilty in 2017 shooting

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Yakima County Superior Court jury has found a Wapato gang member guilty of shooting a woman in 2017, and trying to arrange the killing of one of the witnesses two years later. Jurors concluded their deliberations Thursday. Michael Joseph Allred was found guilty of four counts of first-degree assault and one count each of unlawful firearms possession, attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree arson, witness tampering and felony harassment. Jurors also found that Allred used a firearm in each of the assault counts, which adds an additional five years on a sentence for each finding.

NAVAL BASE CONTRACTOR-WAGES

Naval Base Kitsap contractor must pay $239,000 in wages

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Naval Base Kitsap contractor must pay an additional $239,000 in wages to 26 workers after an investigation by the federal Department of Labor found they had been under-compensated for their work. It’s the second time Nova Group Inc. has been found in violation of prevailing wage requirements. The company’s work in Kitsap includes $21.5 million in projects on the Bangor waterfront and $17.8 million in dry dock work at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard. The workers included carpenters, forklift operators, pipefitters and electricians. They were classified as general laborers, positions that did not pay prevailing wages and benefits.

AP-US-SEATTLE-MAYOR-MISSING-TEXTS

Handling of mayor’s texts brings $5M claims against Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Two now-former public records officers who blew the whistle about Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s missing text messages have each filed $5 million claims against the city, saying they faced retaliation and felt compelled to resign. Records officer Stacy Irwin, with support from colleague Kimberly Ferreiro, reported to the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission that the mayor’s office had broken the Public Records Act in responding to requests from journalists and others for Durkan’s communications. The requests focused on decisions Durkan and other city officials made amid racial justice protests and unrest in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood last year. The mayor’s office declined to comment.

AP-US-CAPITOL-RIOT-SEATTLE-POLICE

Report: 2 Seattle police officers broke law during DC riots

SEATTLE (AP) — A new report found that two Seattle police officers who were in Washington, D.C., during the Jan. 6 insurrection were illegally trespassing on Capitol grounds while rioters stormed the building, but they lied about their actions. The Office of Police Accountability says photos from a video provided by the FBI clearly show the officers adjacent to the riots. The two were among a group of six Seattle officers who traveled to D.C. to attend President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally. Their trip became public after one of the officers posted a photo on Facebook of herself and a former officer at the demonstration.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST-HEAT WAVE

Death toll from recent heat wave climbs to 78 in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s death toll from last month’s record-breaking Pacific Northwest heat wave has risen to 78. A majority of the deaths from the late June heat wave were in King and Pierce counties. The state Department of Health said Thursday that a year earlier, Washington had just seven heat-related deaths from mid-June to the end of August. From 2015 to 2020 there were a total of 39 deaths. Oregon on Wednesday reported 116 deaths following temperatures that shattered previous all-time records during the three-day heat wave that engulfed Oregon, Washington and British Columbia.

HEAT WAVE-WORKER PROTECTION

Oregon adopts most protective heat rules for workers in US

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted an emergency rule that strengthens requirements for employers to protect workers from extreme heat in what advocates call the nation’s most protective heat rules. The rule adopted Thursday expands access to shade and cool water and mandates regular cool-down breaks and communication between employees and supervisors so workers can report concerns. Among the more than 100 people in Oregon who died during the extreme heat wave in late June was an immigrant from Guatemala who was working outside. He had been working with a crew at a nursery that was moving irrigation lines.

OFFICER DRIVES OVER MAN-JURY AWARD

Jurors award $1.5M to man run over by Tacoma police officer

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Jurors have awarded $1.5 million to a man who was run over by a Tacoma police officer. The News Tribune reports Emanuel Andrade sued the Police Department, the city and Officer Luke Faulkner. He alleged the officer was messaging a coworker about meal plans when he rolled over Andrade, who was lying in the street after drinking. Jurors returned their verdict earlier this month after several days of deliberation and more than a two-week trial in Pierce County Superior Court. They awarded $3.5 million, but reduced that by 50% because they found Andrade 50% responsible. The City Attorney’s Office says they will evaluate the results to determine if further steps are necessary.

FATAL SHOOTING-BELLEVUE

Man fatally shot in Bellevue theater parking lot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — A man in his late teens or early 20s was shot and killed in the parking lot of an AMC theater in Bellevue. Officers were called to the west parking lot of AMC Factoria 8 on Factoria Boulevard Southeast around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found the man with gunshot injuries. Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black says the man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say a person of interest n the case was taken into custody around noon Thursday.