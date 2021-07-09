AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jul. 09.

——————–

Friday, Jul. 09 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer discusses proposed safety improvements to Portland, OR, street – Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer tours 82nd Ave in Portland, OR, to discuss $5 million of federal funding for safety improvements. Other attendees include Portland City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty, Oregon State Rep. Khanh Pham, Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Chris Warner, interim APANO Co-Director Duncan Hwang, and Oregon Walks Executive Director Ashton Simpson

Location: SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repblumenauer

Contacts: Danielle Cohen, Office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Danielle.Cohen@mail.house.gov

Please RSVP to Danielle Cohen at Danielle.Cohen@mail.house.gov * The tour will start at SE 82nd and Hawthorne (on the west side of 82nd Avenue) and will end outside APANO at SE 82nd Avenue and Division Street. The expected walking distance is 0.6 miles

——————–

Friday, Jul. 09 1:30 PM Oregon Gov. Brown announces winner of ‘Take Your Shot, Oregon’ vaccine lottery – Oregon Governor Kate Brown announces the $1 million winner of the ‘Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign’ with representatives from the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Health Authority, as well as the winner and their family

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov

Contacts: Charles Boyle, Oregon Governor’s Office, charles.boyle@oregon.gov, 1 503 931 7773

Members of the media must RSVP by 11 a.m., July 9, by emailing the Governor’s press office at Governors.Press@oregon.gov

——————–

Friday, Jul. 09 – Sunday, Jul. 11 Friends of PIR Rose Cup Races – Friends of PIR Annual Rose Cup Races, the oldest amateur road-racing event west of the Mississippi River. The racing weekend features the GT4 America and TC America professional sports car racing series and Sports Car Club of America’s Regional and National Championship point races with over 400 amateur drivers in varied classes of race cars

Location: Portland International Raceway, 1940 N Victory Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://rosecup.com/, https://twitter.com/PortlandRaceway

Contacts: Maximo Behrens, City of Portland recreation services, maximo.behrens@portlandoregon.gov, +1 503 823 5255