Oregon Digest Advisory

Oregon at 3:340 p.m.

VACCINE LOTTERY WINNER

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon’s $1 million COVID-19 vaccine jackpot winner is a fine arts student at Oregon State University, officials announced on Friday. By Sara Cline. SENT: 460 words.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT WAVE ONE DEATH

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Among the hundreds of people who died from heat-related issues during the Pacific Northwest’s record-breaking heat wave last week, one man was a common face at the Washington state Capitol: Known to most as Moss, he would sit for hours in the marble Rotunda and quietly read before packing up his belongings to head back to the nearby church porch where he slept for five years. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 640 words. With AP photos.

OREGON WILDFIRES

CHILOQUIN, Ore. — A fast-growing wildfire on national forestland in south-central Oregon has prompted mandatory evacuations as it threatened about 3,000 homes, authorities said. SENT: 220 words.

HEAT WAVE WORKER PROTECTIONS

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state on Friday became the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather in the wake of an extreme heat wave that is believed to have killed hundreds of people. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

WASHINGTON WINERY SALE: Washington wine giant Ste. Michelle sold for $1.2 billion

ROOMMATE FATAL SHOOTING CHARGES: Man accused of murder in shooting death of roommate.

